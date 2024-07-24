NCSoft president: "The games industry's evolution towards acceptance and diversity is ongoing"

The commercial video games industry is more than 50 years old, yet there is still the sense that it is struggling to find acceptance among the mainstream – at least, when compared to the likes of TV and film.

While negative media coverage from mainstream publications or attacks from politicians may be less common than in decades past, the industry still attracts scrutiny (currently, it's most often around loot boxes and monetisation, or concerns around addiction). But the situation is improving overall, and countless industry members and organisations are doing their part to demonstrate the benefits that video games bring into people's lives.

One example is 'Push Play: Gaming for a Better World', a book published back in March and written by NCSoft's president and chief strategy officer Songyee Yoon. The title explores the many positives of playing video games, why they have become so popular, and how the industry can overcome some of the biggest challenges it faces.

Speaking to us recently, Yoon encourages the games industry to find more ways to highlight the great work it does, rather than focus primarily on defending the medium.

"Play is an integral part of human evolution and learning," she says, mentioning that this is a topic she covers in her book. "Gaming, being the most refined form of play in our time, has much to offer. Instead of focusing on what gaming is not, it's more effective to showcase its true essence. The industry's effort to create a more diverse range of games, beyond merely violent and intense ones, will help showcase the broad spectrum of gaming as an expression of creativity."

She highlights, as so many have, that both film and TV have already been through this battle, especially when movies first emerged in the late 19th century and the early 20th century.

"They were often dismissed and not considered a legitimate form of art," Yoon says. "They were seen as technological novelties or commercial gimmicks with no established standards or critical frameworks in place.

"This is similar to the current perception of gaming. There is a significant understanding gap between those who grew up playing games and those who did not. Games often become the subject of sensational media coverage that highlights extreme cases involving addiction or violent behaviour. Since it took decades for movies to be accepted as a form of art, it's likely that games will also need more time to be recognised as a valid creative medium."

"Since it took decades for movies to be accepted as a form of art, it's likely that games will also need more time to be recognised as a valid creative medium"

Yoon warns that if the discourse around games often focuses on negativity, it may discourage people from pursuing careers in the industry "as they might perceive it as less legitimate or respected than other fields."

"We noticed a change when NCsoft launched its baseball team," she adds. "As the company gained recognition for being large enough to own a professional baseball team in Korea, parents became less resistant to the idea of their children starting a career at a gaming company."

She suggests highlighting the full breadth of career opportunities can assist with this, as well as encouraging people from different disciplines to consider a career in games. NCsoft has enjoyed some success with this by reaching out to graduates specialising in a subject you might not initially associate with games development. For example, the studio has found that hiring philosophy majors can help with world-building in its games as they bring "creative takes on different world views."

Yoon's book also discusses another issue in the industry: the dominance of men within the workforce. The NCsoft boss stresses that this "often results in an unwelcome environment for women and other underrepresented groups," reinforces gender stereotypes, and deters young women from pursuing gaming careers.

"If most games are mostly being made by men (or any other majority demographic), the overall cultural expression of the medium is homogenised and there’s less personal resonance to people who want to make creating games their career."

Yoon encourages inclusive hiring practices – something we've discussed via the GamesIndustry.biz Academy on multiple occasions, and will continue to do so at our HR Summit in September – as well as investing more time and resources into mentorship for women and other underrepresented groups. She also emphasises the importance of diversity within the games themselves. In the book, she recalls how, even in 2017, she had to really push for an equal number of female and male avatars in Lineage 2.

She adds that highlighting female role models in the industry will also help, but this brings up a long-running concern: is there pressure on successful women already in the industry to put themselves out there to inspire future talent? Not everyone is comfortable with that level of attention, regardless of demographic, so it's perhaps unfair to put the onus on women such as Yoon to become the face of the solution.

Yoon acknowledges that this pressure is certainly present, and adds that, while this "can be empowering and have a positive impact," the responsibility of representing their gender may be a burden to some and potentially overshadow their achievements in their career.

"We must acknowledge and celebrate women's accomplishments in the industry. At the same time, it's crucial to ensure that the responsibilities of mentorship and representation are collectively shared and supported by the entire industry."

"If most games are mostly being made by men, the overall cultural expression of the medium is homogenised"

She discusses the myriad challenges the industry faces in diversifying its workforce – overcoming existing biases and stereotypes, resolving workplace culture issues, fighting against harassment, improving the lack of representation, and so on. These, she adds, are exacerbated by a "pipeline problem" when it comes to future talent.

"Fewer women and underrepresented groups [are] encouraged to pursue STEM and creative fields related to gaming from a young age," she says. "It's crucial to implement outreach programs that engage with schools and communities, encouraging a diverse range of students to consider careers in gaming. Establishing partnerships with organisations that advocate for diversity in tech can further promote a more inclusive talent pipeline."

These issues have been actively discussed by the industry for years now, and Yoon reminds everyone that resolving them takes time. But she remains confident that the industry will accomplish this, and reminds games professionals that it won't only be major changes that lead to a better future for the business.

"The gaming industry's evolution towards more acceptance and diversity is ongoing," she concludes. "Every step that individuals, companies, and communities take helps build a more inclusive and innovative future. By acknowledging the positive effects of gaming, promoting diverse voices, and cultivating a culture of respect and collaboration, we can assure the industry's growth."