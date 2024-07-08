Skip to main content

US game spending fell 6% in May | US Monthly Charts

Projected US spend on hardware, content, and accessories declined 6% YoY

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Ghost of Tsushima has taken the top spot in Circana's US charts for May.

Sucker Punch's 2020 action-adventure game jumped 70 places from its rank of 71 last month after the hitherto Sony console exclusive debuted on Steam in May.

It generated a "slightly higher consumer spending total" across physical and digital game sales than runner-up Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, as Nintendo does not share its digital data.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Helldivers 2, and MLB: The Show 24 round out the top five.

New releases F1 24, Homeworld 3, and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door joined the Top 20 as the 19th, 14th, and second best-selling games of the period respectively, although Paper Mario's digital sales are not represented in those numbers.

According to Circana's Player Engagement Tracker, xDefiant debuted at No.5 in May in terms of monthly active users on PlayStation 5, and ranked 6th on Xbox Series. Fortnite led both platforms in monthly active users during the month, while Helldivers 2 secured the top spot on Steam.

Last month's top-selling game, Stellar Blade, dropped to 10th position.

The projected total US spend on video game hardware, content, and accessories declined 6 percent in May 2024 YoY, falling to $4.0 billion. Similarly, May 2024 content spending fell 3 percent, too, as – according to Mat Piscatella, executive director, video games at Circana – "13 percent growth in Mobile content spending could not offset a 40 percent drop on console".

Here are the top 20 selling games from the period of May 5 to June 1, data courtesy of Circana:

Rank Last month rank Title
1 71 Ghost of Tsushima
2 NEW Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
3 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023)
4 2 Helldivers 2
5 6 MLB: The Show 24
6 4 Sea of Thieves
7 13 Minecraft
8 19 Elden Ring
9 9 Hogwart's Legacy
10 1 Stellar Blade
11 5 Fallout 4
12 10 EA Sports FC 24
13 20 Marvel's Spider-Man 2
14 NEW Homeworld 3
15 18 Mario Kart 8
16 14 Madden NFL 24
17 11 Rise of the Ronin
18 NEW F1 24
19 21 Mortal Kombat 1
20 7 Dragon's Dogma 2

Read this next

Vikki Blake avatar
Vikki Blake: When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.
Related topics
Circana Publishing