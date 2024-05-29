Fallout games stormed the US playtime charts in April

The success of Amazon's Fallout TV series continues to shape the games industry's charts, as Circana reveals that Fallout 4, 76, and New Vegas were among the most-played games in the US last month.

Circana has released its engagement charts for April 2024, which show Fallout 4 in the Top 10 for all three platforms that it tracks: No.8 for PlayStation 5, No.6 for Xbox Series X|S, and No.4 on Steam.

Additionally, Fallout 76 reached No.5 on Steam and No.10 on Xbox, with the Obsidian-developed Fallout: New Vegas appearing at No.8 in the Steam rankings based on monthly active users.

The appearance of these games comes as no surprise; the acclaim for the television show based on the Fallout series and streamed through Amazon Prime has seen Bethesda's post-apocalyptic RPGs rise up the sales charts in the UK, Europe and the US.

In fact, Circana revealed today that Fallout 4 was the fifth best-selling game in the US for April 2024, with Fallout 76 as the eighth.

Elsewhere in the engagement charts, fantasy shooter Immortals of Aveum leapt more than 280 places in the PS5 rankings thanks to its inclusion as one of the monthly games for PlayStation Plus.

The only new entry in any of the most-played charts was Landfall Games' Content Warning, at No.3 on Steam, due to a slow month for major launches.

The most played games were more predictable, with Call of Duty on PlayStation, Fortnite on Xbox, and Helldivers 2 marking its third consecutive month at the top on Steam.

Below are the ten most played games on PlayStation 5 based on monthly active users:

* Call of Duty HQ includes Warzone 2.0, Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3

This month Last month Title Publisher 1 2 Call of Duty HQ* Activision Blizzard 1 2 Fortnite Epic Games 3 3 Grand Theft Auto 5 Remastered Rockstar Games 4 4 NBA 2K24 2K Sports 5 7 Roblox Roblox Corporation 6 5 Helldivers 2 Sony Interactive Entertainment 7 6 Madden NFL 24 Electronic Arts 8 87 Fallout 4 Bethesda 9 8 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Sony Interactive Entertainment 291 10 Immortals of Aveum Electronic Arts

Below are the top ten most played games on Xbox Series X|S:

This month Last month Title Publisher 1 1 Fortnite Epic Games 2 2 Call of Duty HQ* Activision 3 4 Roblox Roblox Corporation 4 3 Grand Theft Auto 5 Remastered Rockstar Games 5 5 Minecraft Mojang, Xbox Game Studios 6 53 Fallout 4 Bethesda 7 8 Rainbow Six Siege Ubisoft 8 7 NBA 2K 2K Sports 9 6 Madden NFL 24 Electronic Arts 10 46 Fallout 76 Bethesda

Below are the most played Steam games for March 2024: