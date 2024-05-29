Fallout games stormed the US playtime charts in April
Meanwhile, PlayStation Plus inclusion brings Immortals of Aveum into the Top 10
The success of Amazon's Fallout TV series continues to shape the games industry's charts, as Circana reveals that Fallout 4, 76, and New Vegas were among the most-played games in the US last month.
Circana has released its engagement charts for April 2024, which show Fallout 4 in the Top 10 for all three platforms that it tracks: No.8 for PlayStation 5, No.6 for Xbox Series X|S, and No.4 on Steam.
Additionally, Fallout 76 reached No.5 on Steam and No.10 on Xbox, with the Obsidian-developed Fallout: New Vegas appearing at No.8 in the Steam rankings based on monthly active users.
The appearance of these games comes as no surprise; the acclaim for the television show based on the Fallout series and streamed through Amazon Prime has seen Bethesda's post-apocalyptic RPGs rise up the sales charts in the UK, Europe and the US.
In fact, Circana revealed today that Fallout 4 was the fifth best-selling game in the US for April 2024, with Fallout 76 as the eighth.
Elsewhere in the engagement charts, fantasy shooter Immortals of Aveum leapt more than 280 places in the PS5 rankings thanks to its inclusion as one of the monthly games for PlayStation Plus.
The only new entry in any of the most-played charts was Landfall Games' Content Warning, at No.3 on Steam, due to a slow month for major launches.
The most played games were more predictable, with Call of Duty on PlayStation, Fortnite on Xbox, and Helldivers 2 marking its third consecutive month at the top on Steam.
Below are the ten most played games on PlayStation 5 based on monthly active users:
* Call of Duty HQ includes Warzone 2.0, Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3
|This month
|Last month
|Title
|Publisher
|1
|2
|Call of Duty HQ*
|Activision Blizzard
|1
|2
|Fortnite
|Epic Games
|3
|3
|Grand Theft Auto 5 Remastered
|Rockstar Games
|4
|4
|NBA 2K24
|2K Sports
|5
|7
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|6
|5
|Helldivers 2
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|7
|6
|Madden NFL 24
|Electronic Arts
|8
|87
|Fallout 4
|Bethesda
|9
|8
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|291
|10
|Immortals of Aveum
|Electronic Arts
Below are the top ten most played games on Xbox Series X|S:
|This month
|Last month
|Title
|Publisher
|1
|1
|Fortnite
|Epic Games
|2
|2
|Call of Duty HQ*
|Activision
|3
|4
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|4
|3
|Grand Theft Auto 5 Remastered
|Rockstar Games
|5
|5
|Minecraft
|Mojang, Xbox Game Studios
|6
|53
|Fallout 4
|Bethesda
|7
|8
|Rainbow Six Siege
|Ubisoft
|8
|7
|NBA 2K
|2K Sports
|9
|6
|Madden NFL 24
|Electronic Arts
|10
|46
|Fallout 76
|Bethesda
Below are the most played Steam games for March 2024:
|This month
|Last month
|Title
|Publisher
|1
|1
|Helldivers 2
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|2
|2
|Counter-Strike 2
|Valve
|3
|NEW
|Content Warning
|Landfall Games
|4
|61
|Fallout 4
|Bethesda
|5
|93
|Fallout 76
|Bethesda
|6
|3
|Baldur's Gate 3
|Larian Studio
|7
|11
|Lethal Company
|Zeekerss
|8
|84
|Fallout: New Vegas
|Bethesda
|9
|12
|Destiny 2
|Bungie
|10
|7
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish