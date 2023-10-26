Street Fighter 6 drives record H1 results for Capcom's games division

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Capcom has released the results for the first half of its fiscal year, with net sales rising to $498 million – thanks in part to the launch of Street Fighter 6.

The publisher's Digital Contents division, which handles its video games business, saw net sales of ¥61.3 million ($407.6 million) for the six months ended September 30, 2023. This marks a new H1 record for the company, as well as a year-on-year increase of 70%.

It also saw five games sell more than one million units, led by the 2.47 million achieved by Street Fighter 6, which launched in June.

Here's what you need to know:

The numbers

Overall business

Net sales: ¥74.9 billion ($498 million, up 53% year-on-year)

¥74.9 billion ($498 million, up 53% year-on-year) Operating income: ¥33.8 billion ($224.8 million, up 55%)

¥33.8 billion ($224.8 million, up 55%) Ordinary income: ¥36.2 billion ($240.7 million, up 57%)

Digital Contents

Net sales: ¥61.3 million ($407.6 million, up 70%)

¥61.3 million ($407.6 million, up 70%) Operating income: ¥34.5 million ($229.4 million, up 58%)

The highlights

Capcom reported that both its sales and profits are up year-on-year, due primarily to strong performance from its Digital Contents division.

This segment sold 22.6 million units of Capcom's titles during the six-month period, up from the 21.3 million achieved in the same period of the previous year.

In addition to the 2.47 million units sold for Street Fighter 6, Capcom highlighted the success of Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol 1 and Vol 2, which launched in April and sold 1.42 million units.

Meanwhile, new IP Exoprimal sold over over 1 million units while the Resident Evil 4 remake, released in March, shifted an additional 1.66 million units – bringing its lifetime sales to 5.45 million. Capcom noted that the latter was boosted by the release of a free update for PlayStation VR 2.

Catalogue sales also fared well, accounting for 17.6 million units – up from 16.05 million in the same period last year. Among these, both Resident Evil 2 and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak sold more than one million units during H1.

Capcom also had a notable mobile release with the Niantic-developed Monster Hunter Now, which stands at over 10 million downloads since its launch last month.

All of this, plus growth in its Amusement Equipments and Arcade Operations divisions, puts Capcom on track to achieve its full-year forecast, which remains unchanged.

The publisher expects to reach net sales of ¥140 billion ($930.8 million) for the twelve months ended March 30, 2024, as well as ¥56 billion ($372.3 million) for both operating and ordinary income.