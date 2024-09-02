Hideaki Itsuno leaves Capcom

Hideaki Itsuno has announced his departure from Capcom after three decades at the games firm.

The Japanese game director and designer shared the news on social media, revealing that he is planning to "start developing a new game in a new environment."

"Thank you for your long-term support of the games and characters I have been responsible for," wrote Itsuno. "I hope you will continue to support Capcom's games and characters.

"From September, I will start developing a new game in a new environment. I hope to create fun, beautiful games that are as memorable as, or even more memorable than, the ones I have created so far. Please stay tuned for my next creation."

Itsuno was hired by Capcom in 1994 where he joined its arcade division, which became known as Production Studio 1 by 1997.

His first directing job was on Star Gladiator, which he joined half way through production.

Itsuno then went on to work on the Devil May Cry and Dragon's Dogma franchises. His last work for Capcom was the recently released Dragon's Dogma 2.