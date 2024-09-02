Capcom's Resident Evil mobile games now require an internet connection

Capcom's tentpole horror series, Resident Evil, now requires an internet connection to play on Apple devices.

As noted by Resident Evil fans and shared across the community on Reddit, the iOS versions of Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, and Resident Evil 4 - which are chiefly single-player horror games - had hitherto not required a connection to the internet.

Capcom now says, however, that "due to changes to the startup process, an internet connection is now required when starting this app."

Although Capcom advised players that a new patch was on the way on social media, it stopped short of revealing the specifics, and the developer/publisher has yet to publicly respond to fan ire about the decision.

Players are warning each other not to download the latest update or apply for refunds where applicable.

Publisher/developer Capcom has yet to respond to press request for comment.