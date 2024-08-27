Monster Hunter Wilds sweeps the 2024 Gamescom Awards

Capcom's Monster Hunter Wilds won big at this year's Gamescom Awards, taking home four awards last Friday.

The upcoming title, which is due to launch in 2025, won Best Sony PlayStation Game and Best Announcement alongside the Most Epic and Most Entertaining categories.

Supermassive Games' Little Nightmares 3 won Best Microsoft Xbox Game, Best Visuals, and Best Audio. Warhorse Studios' Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 was awarded Best PC Game while HoYoverse's Genshin Impact won Best Mobile Game.

There was no accolade for the Best Nintendo Game Award this year due to a lack of submissions. This is the first time since introducing platform-specific categories in 2011 that Switch wasn't included.

Elsewhere, Inverge Studios' Creatures of Ava received the Games for Impact award, and Gentle Troll Entertainment's Tavern Talk took home the award for Most Wholesome game.

Below is the full list of this year's Gamescom Awards winners: