Monster Hunter Wilds sweeps the 2024 Gamescom Awards
Capcom's upcoming title won four awards including Best PlayStation Game and Best Announcement
Capcom's Monster Hunter Wilds won big at this year's Gamescom Awards, taking home four awards last Friday.
The upcoming title, which is due to launch in 2025, won Best Sony PlayStation Game and Best Announcement alongside the Most Epic and Most Entertaining categories.
Supermassive Games' Little Nightmares 3 won Best Microsoft Xbox Game, Best Visuals, and Best Audio. Warhorse Studios' Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 was awarded Best PC Game while HoYoverse's Genshin Impact won Best Mobile Game.
There was no accolade for the Best Nintendo Game Award this year due to a lack of submissions. This is the first time since introducing platform-specific categories in 2011 that Switch wasn't included.
Elsewhere, Inverge Studios' Creatures of Ava received the Games for Impact award, and Gentle Troll Entertainment's Tavern Talk took home the award for Most Wholesome game.
Below is the full list of this year's Gamescom Awards winners:
- Best Microsoft Xbox Game: Little Nightmares 3 (Supermassive Games)
- Best PC Game: Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (Warhorse Studios)
- Best Sony PlayStation Game: Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)
- Best Mobile Game: Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)
- Best Visuals: Little Nightmares 3 (Supermassive Games)
- Best Audio: Little Nightmares 3 (Supermassive Games)
- Best Gameplay: Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios)
- Most Entertaining: Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)
- Most Epic: Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)
- Most Wholesome: Tavern Talk (Gentle Troll Entertainment)
- Games for Impact: Creatures of Ava (Inverge Studios/11 Bit Studios)
- Best Announcement: Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)
- Best of Show Floor: Microsoft Xbox/Bethesda/Blizzard
- Heart of Gaming Award: Games Protect Democracy
- Gamescom Sustainability Award: Tencent Games