Squad Busters generates $1.1m at launch

Supercell's Squad Busters generated an estimated $1.1 million on launch day, according to Sensor Tower.

As reported by PocketGamer, the game also saw approximately 8.8 million downloads when the title released on May 29.

Supercell also shared on social media that Squad Busters had reached 40 million pre-registrations at launch.

The multiplayer party action game generated the highest revenue in the United States, followed by Germany and France. The US was also top for installs, with Indonesia and Brazil rounding out the top three.

The daily revenue peak for Squad Busters is estimated to be $1.5 million.

As of June 3, Squad Busters has reached over 30 million lifetime downloads, MobileGamer.biz noted.

Squad Busters is Supercell's first release in five and a half years. Prior to its May 29 launch date, it had been in periods of beta in 2023 and had a soft launch in April 2024.