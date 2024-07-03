Squad Busters reaches $24m in first month revenue

Squad Busters has generated $24 million in revenue during its first 30 days, according to data from Sensor Tower.

As reported by PocketGamer, Supercell's latest title has seen a gradual decline in revenue since its May 29 launch, reaching a low of $3.7 million during the week of June 17. However, revenue slightly increased to $3.9 million the week after.

Squad Busters reached 40 million downloads during the same period across both the App Store and Google Play, with most occurring during its launch period. The United States was number one for both player spending and downloads.

On launch day, Squad Busters generated an estimated $1.1 million and saw approximately 8.8 million downloads.

In comparison, Brawl Stars made $43 million in revenue during its first month in 2018, which accounts for 79% more than Squad Busters. Clash Royale generated $115 million during the first 30 days following its launch in 2016.