Sony tests out PC support for the PSVR 2

The platform holder aims to have the functionality available to users later this year

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sony Interactive Entertainment is in the process of adding PC support for its PSVR 2 headset.

The announcement comes a year after the virtual reality hardware was launched.

In the PlayStation Blog post, Sony said, "We're pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PSVR 2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PSVR 2 titles available through PS5."

The platform holder said it intends to make the capability available sometime this year.

While the exact sales numbers for the PSVR 2 are not known, back in May 2023, it was reported to have sold 600,000 units six weeks after launch.

The figure puts it ahead of the original PSVR's sales by 8% during that period.

