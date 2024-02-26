Sony tests out PC support for the PSVR 2
The platform holder aims to have the functionality available to users later this year
Sony Interactive Entertainment is in the process of adding PC support for its PSVR 2 headset.
The announcement comes a year after the virtual reality hardware was launched.
In the PlayStation Blog post, Sony said, "We're pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PSVR 2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PSVR 2 titles available through PS5."
The platform holder said it intends to make the capability available sometime this year.
While the exact sales numbers for the PSVR 2 are not known, back in May 2023, it was reported to have sold 600,000 units six weeks after launch.
The figure puts it ahead of the original PSVR's sales by 8% during that period.