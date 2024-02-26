Sony tests out PC support for the PSVR 2

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Sony Interactive Entertainment is in the process of adding PC support for its PSVR 2 headset.

The announcement comes a year after the virtual reality hardware was launched.

In the PlayStation Blog post, Sony said, "We're pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PSVR 2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PSVR 2 titles available through PS5."

The platform holder said it intends to make the capability available sometime this year.

While the exact sales numbers for the PSVR 2 are not known, back in May 2023, it was reported to have sold 600,000 units six weeks after launch.

The figure puts it ahead of the original PSVR's sales by 8% during that period.