Sony establishes assembly line to create PlayStation 5 discs for Latin America

Sony has established an assembly line to produce physical PlayStation 5 discs for Latin America.

As reported by VGC, the production line is located in northern Brazil's Free Economic Zone of Manaus.

Companies that conduct business in the area receive benefits such as tax incentives.

The Brazilian facility previously produced game discs for previous generations of PlayStation consoles.

"Here at Sony Interactive Entertainment, we appreciate the support that our Brazilian community has given to the PlayStation brand and our products," said senior director of PlayStation Latin America Miguel Cunha.