Sony pulls the plug on LittleBigPlanet 3 online

Sony has indefinitely shut down the online servers for LittleBigPlanet 3 on the PlayStation 4.

The announcement on social media attributed the decision to ongoing technical issues, which took the title down temporarily in January.

"We obviously share today's news with very heavy hearts and thank you for your continued love and support over the years," it said.

Users will be able to access offline modes such as the campaign.

Meanwhile, players can still access user-generated content stored on their local PlayStation 4 consoles. Newly created content by users can be played but can not be shared.

The news comes years after Sony temporarily shut the servers for its LittleBigPLanet titles due to DDOS attacks.

LittleBigPlanet 3 launched on the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 in 2014.