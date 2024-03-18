Sony reportedly stops PSVR 2 production to clear the current backlog

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Sony Interactive Entertainment has reportedly halted production of its PSVR 2 to clear its current backlog of unsold devices.

As reported by Bloomberg, this is according to sources familiar with the matter.

They say that Sony has manufactured more than 2 million PSVR 2 units.

Bloomberg, citing data analytics firm IDC, notes that sales of the device have dropped every quarter since its launch.

The PSVR 2 headset launched in February 2023, and then in May of that year, it was reported to have moved 600,000 devices.

Last month, Sony announced that it was in the process of adding PC support to the virtual reality device.