Sony-owned Savage Game Studios rebrands to Neon Koi

Sony mobile developer Savage Game Studios has rebranded as Neon Koi after multiple executives left the company.

As noted by MobileGamer.biz, Savage Game Studios co-founder Michail Katkoff announced his departure in July, with the studio's head of technology Mike McManus and game director and co-founder Nadjim Adjir taking the lead.

The developer's general manager Sophie Vo left in September to focus on other ventures, including consultancy work.

"After consideration and reflection on our values, mission, and the incredible growth we've experienced, we've decided to embrace a new identity that better aligns with our vision for the future," the developer wrote on LinkedIn.

"Neon Koi represents our culture and the passions of our game project."

This change also comes after the PlayStation Studios mobile division's former vice president and head of mobile Nicola Sebastiani left in June, having joined PlayStation as the VP and head of mobile in July 2021.

Sony acquired Savage Game Studios in 2022 as part of the newly formed sector, which operates separately from the console business.