Intel reportedly lost PlayStation 6 chip deal to AMD

Intel reportedly lost Sony's PlayStation 6 chip contract to Advanced Micro Devices in 2022, missing out on a potential $30 billion in revenue.

This is according to Retuers, with sources claiming that the deal fell through after Intel and Sony failed to settle on "how much Intel stood to take from each chip sold."

The sources alleged that internal projections from Intel suggested that Sony's console business "could have pumped roughly $30 million" into the firm had the contract gone through.

Reuters also noted it could have financially boosted Intel's foundry segment, which formally launched earlier this year.

In response to the claims, an Intel spokesperson said: "We strongly disagree with the characterisation but are not going to comment about any current or potential customer conversations. We have a very healthy customer pipeline across both our product and foundry business, and we are squarely focused on innovating to meet their needs."

AMD has had a design contract with Sony since 2014, having made custom chips for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.