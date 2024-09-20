Concord director reportedly steps down, Firewalk fears layoffs

Concord game director Ryan Ellis has reportedly stepped down from his position at Firewalk Studios, according to Kotaku.

Sources told the publication that Ellis announced he'd be moving to a support role within the studio after the AA shooter was pulled from sale less than two weeks after its release on August 23.

"Ryan deeply believed in that project and bringing players together through the joy in it," said a former developer. "Regardless of there being things that could have been done differently throughout development, he's a good human and full of heart."

Sources also claim that Firewalk's staff are uncertain of the studio's future. Some reportedly believe that it could become a co-development studio on other Sony projects, while many have allegedly shared concerns of layoffs and a possible shutdown of the studio.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Sony for further clarification.

Following Concord's shut down, GamesIndustry.biz spoke to experts about the many factors behind the decision and how other live service games can avoid a similar fate.