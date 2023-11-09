Sony delays six live service titles

Sony will only release six live titles by the end of March 2026 instead of the 12 initially announced.

During its earnings call following the release of its Q2 results (as transcribed by Seeking Alpha), Sony's COO and CFO Hiroki Totoki confirmed that six of its 12 live service titles initially announced in 2022 have been pushed back due to quality concerns.

"In the mid-to-long term, we want to [push] this kind of service, and that's the unchanged policy of the company," said Totoki. "It's not like we want to stick to certain titles, but game quality should be the most important."

Live service titles in development include multiplayer games for The Last of Us and Horizon franchises, and an original IP developed by PlayStation's London Studio.

Earlier this year, Sony announced that development on The Last of Us multiplayer project had been scaled back following evaluation by Sony subsidiary Bungie.

Sony acquired Bungie last year, in addition to Haven Studios, to aid in its ability to make live service games.