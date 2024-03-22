Shinji Mikami reportedly starts a new studio

Tango Gameworks founder Shinji Mikami has reportedly started a new studio.

As reported by IGN, the website for upcoming action-adventure game Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered lists Mikami under its creators tab, with his bio stating he established new studio Kamuy Inc.

There are no further details about the studio, and Mikami has yet to issue a statement about the studio's founding.

Mikami left Tango Gameworks in February 2023, 13 years after he founded the studio.

Tango Gameworks was formed after Mikami spent two decades at Capcom and a brief period at PlatniumGames.

At Capcom, Mikami directed the original Resident Evil and 2005's Resident Evil 4, and continued to be involved in the franchise up until the latter's release.

At Tango Gameworks, Mikami directed its launch title The Evil Within. The studio released its sequel The Evil Within 2 in 2017, followed by Ghostwire: Tokyo in 2022 and Hi-Fi Rush in 2023.