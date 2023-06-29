Scriptic raises $5.7m in seed funding round

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Scriptic (previously known as ElectricNoir) announced that it had raised $5.7 million in a seed funding round.

The investment will go towards expanding its business operations and content pipeline. It will also grow staff and add external writers to its AI creator platform.

Bitkraft Ventures led the funding round, while Tower 26 and the Amazon Alexa Fund also participated. Scriptic's total seed investments now sit at $8.2 million.

Founded in 2018 by Nihal Tharoor and Benedict Tatham, the firm develops interactive media through collaboration with human writers and generative AI. Its first game, Scriptic: Crime Stories, released in 2022, was BAFTA-nominated.

"We created Scriptic with the aim of entertaining the world with stories that reflect our ever-changing digital lives," said Tharoor.

"By bringing together a hugely talented creative team, our proprietary tech offering, and a host of cutting-edge generative AI technologies, we’ve been able to create immersive stories that really resonate with audiences, purpose-built for the most interactive medium there is - our phones."