Scriptic raises $6m in additional seed funding

Interactive drama developer Scriptic has raised a total $6.2 million in additional seed funding.

This includes $500,000 from the Sony Innovation Fund. The studio's total seed investments now sit at $8.7 million.

The investment will continue going towards the expansion of its mobile narrative offerings.

Scriptic also aims to provide its generative AI developer tools to more writers and storytellers.

"It's a huge honor to have Sony Innovation Fund join our roster of stellar investors, and we're thrilled that they share our vision for the future of interactive media and storytelling," said Scriptic CEO Nihal Tharoor.

In 2020, the studio's (then Electric Noir) title, Dead Man's Phone, was nominated for the Mobile Game of the Year BAFTA Award.

