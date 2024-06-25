Scaffold accelerator for Alberta games starupts receives $1.5m funding

Scaffold, a development program that supports video game startups in Canada's Alberta province, has received an additional CAD$2 million ($1.46 million) in funding.

CAD$1 million ($732,000) of this has been granted by PrairiesCan, a federal department that supports economic growth in the nation's Prairies provinces, which encompasses Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

Private organisation Alberta Innovates has committed CAD$750,000 ($549,000), while Shred Capital – which is managed by Scaffold leader Matt Toner – is providing the remaining CAD$250,000 ($183,000).

Scaffold offers developers mentorship, workshops, access to investors and other guidance with the aim of significantly improving the games landscape in Alberta. The program aims to double the number of small to medium-sized games businesses within the province.

The multi-year program began its third cohort last month, with all three cohorts so far fully subscribed. An example of the games Scaffold has supported included The Lord of the Rings: Return To Moria, which was developed by Studio Monsoon.

In addition to using the funding to improve the program, Scaffold's organisers are also hosting the first ever Scaffol Game Investors Summit in Banff this October.