Sandsoft Games and NetEase form new firm for the MENA market

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Sandsoft Games and NetEase Games have announced a new partnership for the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) market.

The company, Stellar Gate Games, will involve game publishing, marketing, live operations, and esports business operations in the region.

Stellar Gate Games aims to use Sandsoft's global business experience and NetEase's game portfolio.

Additionally, the new partnership plans to contribute to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 project.

"We're delighted to bring our expertise in the MENA region to this joint venture with NetEase Games," said Sandsoft CEO David Fernandez.

"The new company will become a conduit to MENA audiences not just for NetEase Games and Sandsoft's first-party games, but for developers and publishers worldwide."