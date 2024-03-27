If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sandsoft Games and NetEase form new firm for the MENA market

Stellar Gate Games aims to bring new titles to consumers in the MENA region

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Sandsoft Games and NetEase Games have announced a new partnership for the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) market.

The company, Stellar Gate Games, will involve game publishing, marketing, live operations, and esports business operations in the region.

Stellar Gate Games aims to use Sandsoft's global business experience and NetEase's game portfolio.

Additionally, the new partnership plans to contribute to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 project.

"We're delighted to bring our expertise in the MENA region to this joint venture with NetEase Games," said Sandsoft CEO David Fernandez.

"The new company will become a conduit to MENA audiences not just for NetEase Games and Sandsoft's first-party games, but for developers and publishers worldwide."

Related topics
MENA Netease Games Sandsoft Games
Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.