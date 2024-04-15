Roblox spells out marketplace seller requirements

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Roblox has announced that it has moved from its application-only process for marketplace sellers.

Now, users must adhere to four requirements to be eligible for selling content.

Among them are creators who must be ID-verified and subscribe to the platform's subscription service of $9.99 or $19.99 monthly.

Marketplace sellers must also follow Roblox’s community standards and marketplace policies.

"These new eligibility requirements will enable more creators to sell items in marketplace, giving them a new way to earn and users more choice in the items they can purchase, while also allowing Roblox to effectively enforce its marketplace policies and prevent violators from circumventing moderation," said the company.

The news comes nearly a month after Roblox fully rolled out its rights manager tool. The resource allows users to detect and take action against IP infringement.