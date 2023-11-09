Roblox faces new lawsuit claiming it lacks child safety measures

A cohort of parents filed a new civil lawsuit against Roblox, claiming that monetary losses were suffered due to its lack of child safety precautions.

The suit, filed in San Diego Superior Court, accuses the games platform of violating California's Unfair Competition Law, False Advertising Law, Consumer Legal Remedies Act, and State Consumer Protection Acts.

The parents also allege that due to Roblox's lax protocols, their children spent thousands of dollars on the platform, were exposed to adult content, and were in danger of grooming.

"Not only does Roblox obscure the real price of in-app purchases on the front end and make it hard for parents to monitor those purchases, but its misrepresentations about the safety of its product also render those purchases worthless or worth less than bargained for," the lawsuit said.

The complaint was originally filed in August but was amended to add additional plaintiffs. This lawsuit joins another class action lawsuit that accused Roblox of facilitating "an illegal gambling ecosystem."