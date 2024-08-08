Roblox banned in Türkiye due to child safety concerns

Roblox has been banned in Türkiye following a decision made by the government yesterday.

As reported by our sister site Eurogamer, the country's Minister of Justice Yılmaz Tunç announced on social media that the platform had been banned "due to content that could lead to the exploitation of children."

In response, Roblox said: "We respect the laws and regulations in countries where we operate and share local lawmakers' commitment to children. We look forward to working together to ensure Roblox is back online in Türkiye as soon as possible."

Last month, a Bloomberg report found that Roblox had reported over 13,000 incidents to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in 2023, and that 24 predators had been arrested for grooming and abuse in the United States.

The firm said that the report contained "glaring miscalculations" and failed "to reflect the complexities of online child safety."

In 2023, a group of parents filed a civil lawsuit against Roblox due to a lack of child safety precautions that caused monetary losses and exposed their children to adult content.

Roblox issued a statement to GamesIndustry.biz, in which it disrupted the allegations and said it has "a number of features specifically designed to keep kids safe" and that it has "invested in building tools to give parents visibility into their children's activity."