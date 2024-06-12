Report: Sumo Group closing Timbre Games

Original story: Sumo Group has reportedly closed Timbre Games.

This follows an announcement yesterday that Sumo would be reducing staff by 15%, putting nearly 250 employees at risk of redundancy.

The closure wasn't included in the announcement, but employees shared news of the studio's shut down on social media.

"Unfortunately, we learned today that Timbre Games is closing and our entire studio's team of exceptionally talented and wonderful people will no longer be employed," recruitment coordinator Jenna Dore shared on LinkedIn.

"It has been a true blessing to work at Timbre, and I am so thankful to have gained such valuable experience and met all of the incredible humans I have come to know and love every day at work."

Technical director Campbell Dixon added: "It's been an incredible journey over the past three years, starting this studio from nothing and growing to a team of almost 100 people. I'm heartbroken and so disappointed that we won't be able to finish our game or show anyone the amazing work that we did."

Based in Vancouver, Timbre Games opened in 2021 as part of Pipework Studios, which Sumo acquired for $100 million in September 2020.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Sumo for comment.

Update: Sumo Group confirmed to GamesIndustry.biz that Timbre "is impacted" as part of the current cuts.