Sumo acquires mobile developer Midoki

Sumo Group has acquired mobile developer Midoki, the studio behind successful titles such as Plunder Pirates.

Midoki will join the Sumo Digital family of studios, the publisher's largest business of operations.

The studio was founded in 2011, and is best known for the fantasy RPG Knighthood which has been downloaded more than five million times.

Midoki said the acquisition will strengthen its ability to develop free-to-play and games-as-services titles.

"I'm delighted to welcome the Midoki team to the Group as we look to expand our presence in live service and mobile gaming," said Carl Cavers, CEO of Sumo Group.

"With over a decade of experience in this space, Midoki will strengthen our current service offering in game development as we continue to create great games for our partners and exciting experiences for players."

Jonathan Webb, co-founder of Midoki, added: "With their philosophy of supporting leadership teams to continue to run as a standalone studio, we're excited to call Sumo our home.

"We look forward to growing our business and doing what we do best, creating original IP, which will result in even more fantastic games in the future."