PlayStation to attend Tokyo Game Show 2024

Sony Interactive Entertainment is set to return to this year's Tokyo Game Show.

As reported by VGC, the platform holder hasn't fully been at the event since 2019. It was there last year, but only showcased a range of independent titles at the show.

Sony has already announced its 2024 line-up via its digital State of Play presentation in May, which included its live service multiplayer Concord, PC editions of Until Dawn and God of War, and Astro Bot – all of which will have launched by the time the event.

Initially, it wasn't clear that Sony would be attending the Tokyo Game Show as the firm will not be in attendance at this year's Gamescom.

Tokyo Game Show 2024 is scheduled for September 26 to 29, 2024, taking place at Makuhari Messe in Chibi, Japan. Other platform holders confirmed to be in attendance include Capcom, Bandai Namco, Konami, Sega, and Square Enix.