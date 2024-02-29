Report: Saber Interactive buys itself back from Embracer in $500m deal
The developer of the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was originally acquired back in 2020
Embracer Group is poised to sell off Saber Interactive to a private investor group in a deal up to $500 million.
As reported by Bloomberg, a source familiar with the matter said Saber will continue developing the remake of Star Wars: The Knights of the Old Republic.
This sale would be Embracer's most significant move in its ongoing restructuring program.
The initiative resulted from a $2 billion deal falling through for Embracer, resulting in multiple layoffs and shuttering of studios.
Saber Interactive was originally acquired by Embracer in 2020 for $525 million.
In 2022, development of the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake was passed to Saber from Aspy Media after it was on an indefinite hiatus.
The studio is poised to release Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, John Carpenter's Toxic Commando, and Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game this year.