Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

The GamesIndustry.biz Microcast offers a quick look at the biggest stories from the business of video games every Monday - and you can download or watch the latest episode now.

This week, Chris Dring and James Batchelor are joined by Remedy communications director Thomas Puha, who talks to us about the studio reclaiming the publishing rights of Control, the success of Alan Wake 2, and the challenges of AAA development in general.

We also discuss the mass layoffs at Electronic Arts and Sony, plus how those two companies are adapting their strategies to the current climate, and reports that Rockstar is mandating that employees return to the office five days a week.

You can watch via the player below, download the audio podcast version here, or subscribe to our podcast feed, available via Spotify, iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, Overcast, Player FM, TuneIn and other widely-used podcast platforms.

Video versions of the Microcast can be found on the GamesIndustry.biz YouTube channel, or via this playlist.

Episode edited by Alix Attenborough.