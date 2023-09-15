If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Playtika acquires mobile studio Innplay Labs

The firm agreed to buy the studio for up to $300m

News by Sophie McEvoy
Playtika has acquired Innplay Labs, the mobile studio behind games such as Tiles of Fortune and Animals & Coins.

As reported by GamesBeat, Playtika will pay an upfront fee of $80 million to acquire the Israel-based studio, which could increase up to $300 million.

The Israel-based publisher acquired Innplay Labs to further bolster its presence in the luck battle genre and aims to provide long-term growth for the studio, including a rebrand of Animals & Coins.

"The acquisition of Innplay Labs represents another strategic expansion of our portfolio with a promising and innovative growth franchise," said Robert Antokol, CEO and co-founder of Playtika.

"We are confident that combining our expertise with Innplay's talented team will result in exceptional gaming experiences for our players."

Innplay Labs CEO Ore Gilron said being part of Playtika's portfolio will take the studio "to new heights."

In March, Playtika announced that it had temporarily suspended development of new games due to challenges in the mobile market.

Shortly after, the publisher attempted to acquire Angry Birds maker Rovio, which Sega subsequently bought in August.

