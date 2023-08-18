Sega finalizes purchase of Rovio

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Sega has completed its purchase of Angry Birds creator Rovio Entertainment.

The gaming firm announced the acquisition's finalization on social media.

"We're so thrilled to celebrate Rovio becoming a member of the SEGA Group. Get ready for exciting adventures ahead!" said Sega.

In April, the Sonic maker set to acquire Rovio for €706 million ($768 million).

The decision was attributed to the Japanese games company intending to accelerate its IP in the mobile space with Rovio's expertise.

At the time, Haruki Satomi, president and Group CEO of Sega Sammy, said, "Among the rapidly growing global gaming market, the mobile gaming market has especially high potential, and it has been Sega's long-term goal to accelerate its expansion in this field."