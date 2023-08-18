If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sega finalizes purchase of Rovio

The deal closes as the firm plans to grow its mobile offerings with the Angry Birds creator's expertise

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Sega has completed its purchase of Angry Birds creator Rovio Entertainment.

The gaming firm announced the acquisition's finalization on social media.

"We're so thrilled to celebrate Rovio becoming a member of the SEGA Group. Get ready for exciting adventures ahead!" said Sega.

In April, the Sonic maker set to acquire Rovio for €706 million ($768 million).

The decision was attributed to the Japanese games company intending to accelerate its IP in the mobile space with Rovio's expertise.

At the time, Haruki Satomi, president and Group CEO of Sega Sammy, said, "Among the rapidly growing global gaming market, the mobile gaming market has especially high potential, and it has been Sega's long-term goal to accelerate its expansion in this field."

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.