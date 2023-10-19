Phil Spencer says Call of Duty exclusivity deals are done

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Following Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, Call of Duty's exclusivity deals are poised to end.

As reported by Game Developer, the news comes from Xbox boss Phil Spencer in a recent appearance on the Official Xbox podcast.

"I don't want you to feel like there's content you're missing out on [...] that's not the goal," said Spencer.

The shooter has had deals with Xbox and PlayStation over the years. More recently, Call of Duty on PlayStation has offered access to timed exclusive online betas, in-game skins, and multiplayer modes.

Spencer added, "We have no goal of somehow trying to use Call of Duty to get you to buy an Xbox console."

To that effort, Microsoft has signed deals to guarantee Call of Duty will continue to be released on PlayStation and Nintendo consoles for ten years.