North American game audio professionals earn more in than their peers across the world
Also male sound designers in the continent make more yearly than their female and nonbinary peers
Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox
According to a new report, the average salary of North American game composers and sound designers is $57,000 higher than their counterparts in the rest of the world.
This data is per the GameSoundCon Game Audio Industry Survey 2023, with a sample size of 602 working professionals.
North American game composers and sound designers earn an average of $128,500 annually. By comparison, their counterparts in the rest of the world make $71,300.
Meanwhile, freelancers in North America make $81,000 for game music and sound design. The yearly earnings average for freelancing audio professionals is $48,200 for the rest of the world.
The report also says that in North America, male salaried game audio designers earn, on average, $18,586 more than their female and nonbinary peers.
Regarding the survey’s respondents by race, 75% were white/Caucasian, 9% Hispanic/Latino, 7% Asian, 3% multiracial, 3% other, 2% Black, and 1% Hawaiian/Pacific Islander.
Meanwhile, by gender, the surveyed audio professionals were 86% male, 12% female, and 3% nonbinary.