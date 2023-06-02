Nintendo ramps down Russia eShop

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Nintendo has announced that it is limiting the operations of the Russia eShop.

The changes were made effective on May 31.

"For the foreseeable future, Russian customers with an existing Nintendo Account will be able to redownload digital content that they have previously purchased. It is no longer possible to create new Nintendo Accounts with a country setting of Russia," said the games firm.

Additionally, payment information with credit cards or PayPal accounts will be removed for security reasons.

The news of the eShop ramping down comes as Nintendo confirmed that it no longer employs Yasha Haddaji as CEO of its Russian division.

In 2022 Nintendo started winding down business in Russia as it halted all sales in the country.