Newzoo: PC and console gaming grew by 3% in 2023

Newzoo's latest report says that global consumer spending for PC and console gaming received a 2.6% increase, totaling $93.5 billion in 2023.

Here's what you need to know from Newzoo's PC and Console Gaming Report 2023:

The Numbers:

PC and console games (total): $93.5 billion, up 2.6% year-on-year

Boxed/digital console games: $53.1 billion, up 1.7% year-on-year

Digital/physical PC games: $40.4 billion, up 4% year-on-year

The Highlights:

The market intelligence firm attributed the growth in consumer spending to the slate of game releases in 2023.

Regarding the market breakdown by revenue, console titles commanded the lion's share at 57%. Boxed and downloaded PC titles made up 43% of the market share.

"Premium's revenue share was high on console, partly thanks to the full slate of blockbuster premium launches. The time spent playing those games took some revenue share away from recurring spending," said Newzoo.

Additionally, 90% of the revenue for new games released in 2023 was driven by 43 titles.

17 pay-to-play live service titles, such as Diablo 4, drove 59% of new title consumer spending that year.

By 2026, Newzoo estimates that the PC and console gaming market is poised to reach $107.6 billion in revenue.