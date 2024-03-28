Helldivers 2 tops US-UK revenue charts for February | Newzoo Charts

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Arrrowhead Game Studios' made an impact on Newzoo's revenue and engagement charts for February.

The research firm today released its February monthly engagement and revenue charts for games across the PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch in the US and UK, showing the PC and PS5 shooter had topped the revenue chart and finished just outside the top 10 in the list of games with the most monthly active users.

Newzoo comments released alongside the charts suggested that Helldivers 2's live service elements could keep it on the charts for months to come, but the firm also noted games that had departed the charts since January, like The Finals.

"After a well-received launch, the free-to-play shooter by Embark has left the top 20 in February, along with Cyberpunk 2077 which was helped by its Phantom Liberty DLC release back in September," the firm said, adding, "Palworld continues to hold onto its large player base since its breakout release in January."

Helldivers 2 was the only new release to crack the engagement chart, but it led a field of five new games in the Top 20 revenue earners.

Sega's remake of Persona 3 Reload landed in seventh place, one spot ahead of Warner Bros.' Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Ubisoft's long-delayed Skull and Bones debuted in the 17th spot, while Square Enix's Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth just cracked the list in the 20th spot.

Here are the Top 20 games by monthly active users in the UK and US for February, across PC and consoles, according to Newzoo:

Rank Last month Rank Title 1 1 Fortnite 2 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, 3, and Warzone 2.0 3 4 Roblox 4 5 Minecraft 5 3 Grand Theft Auto 5 6 7 Rainbow Six: Siege 7 6 Rocket League 8 9 Apex Legends 9 12 Madden NFL 24 10 10 Overwatch 1 and 2 11 8 Palworld 12 New Helldivers 2 13 14 EA Sports FC 24 14 15 NBA 2K24 15 11 The Sims 4 16 16 Destiny 2 17 17 Fall Guys 18 19 League of Legends 19 24 Counter-Strike 2 and GO 20 20 Red Dead Redemption 2

And here are the top 20 games by revenue in the UK and US for February, across PC and consoles, according to Newzoo:

Rank Last month Rank Title 1 New Helldivers 2 2 1 Fortnite 3 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, 3, and Warzone 2.0 4 2 EA Sports FC 24 5 6 NBA 2K24 6 4 Madden NFL 24 7 New Persona 3 Reload 8 New Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League 9 8 Valorant 10 7 Roblox 11 13 Apex Legends 12 12 Rainbow Six: Siege 13 11 World of Warcraft 14 9 Grand Theft Auto 5 15 17 League of Legends 16 34 Overwatch 1 and 2 17 New Skull and Bones 18 5 Palworld 19 14 The Sims 4 20 New Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth