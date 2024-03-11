New Mario movie set for April 2026

Nintendo has announced a new Mario animated film set to release on April 3, 2026 in the US.

A sequel to the 2023 hit, it will be led by the exact same team: produced by Illumination's CEO Chris Meledandri and Nintendo's representative director Shigeru Miyamoto, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, and written by Matthew Fogel, the announcement said.

The Super Mario Bros Movie released in April last year, breaking box office records on its opening weekend by generating $204.6 million in the US and $377 million globally.

By May 2023, the film had generated over $1 billion at the global box office.

Nintendo also recently announced that a live-action Zelda movie was in the works.