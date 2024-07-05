Network N lays off eight from games marketing agency Project N

Roughy a third of the staff at video games marketing agency Project N has been laid off as the company streamlines its services.

Word of the layoffs first emerged as two members of the editorial team – deputy editor Jack Ridsdale and senior staff writer Miri Teixeira – revealed on social media that they had been laid off.

GamesIndustry.biz has since confirmed there have been more layoffs after reaching out to Project N's parent company Network N, which also runs media outlets such as PCGamesN, Pocket Tactics and The Digital Fix.

The company told us the cuts were the result of it reducing the number of services it offers, and that it was able to reassign some staff members to other teams.

According to Project N's website, there were 22 people employed at the agency but eight of these have now been let go.

"We are focussing our games marketing agency Project N on a smaller set of services, with video at the center," Network N executive chairman James Binns told GamesIndustry.biz. "With fewer new releases in a challenged games market, this means we must reduce our costs.

"We were able to find roles for three staff in our other businesses, but have ended up making eight positions redundant. They're all great people who delivered well for us. We're sad to say goodbye to them. We wish them best of luck in their future endeavours."