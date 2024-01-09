Netflix reportedly considering in-game purchases and ads

Netflix is reportedly considering different avenues to generate income from their games division.

According to The Wall Street Journal, there have been internal discussions between executives as to how it can generate more revenue from its gaming sector.

Netflix games are currently free to subscribers, but sources suggest executives are considering an introduction of in-app purchases as a way to generate revenue, or in-game ads for subscribers across the ad-supported tier.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Netflix for further clarification.

Netflix currently has 90 games in development, having announced a "more strategic" approach to partnering with developers last March.

It launched a limited beta for its cloud gaming service over the summer, though less than 1% of Netflix's total subscribers play games daily.