Netflix introduces limited beta for cloud gaming service

Netflix has launched a limited beta to test its cloud gaming service.

Starting today, a small number of subscribers in Canada and the UK will be able to play games on their TV using the Netflix Game Controller app.

The beta aims to "test [its] game streaming technology and controller, and to improve the member experience over time," said Mike Verdu, VP of Netflix Gaming, in a post on the firm's website.

Only two games will be available during the beta — Oxenfree, developed by Night School Studio (and acquired by Netflix in 2021), and Molehew's Mining Adventure.

Currently compatible devices include Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, LG TVs, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku devices and TV, Samsung Smart TVs, and Walmart ONN. More devices will be added at a later date.

The beta will continue on PC and Mac via supported browsers in the coming weeks. A keyboard and mouse can be used instead of the app to play games on these devices.

"By making games available on more devices, we hope to make games even easier to play for our members around the world," said Verdu. "While we're still very early in our games journey, we're excited to bring joy to members with games."

Last week, Netflix launched the gamepad app for subscribers to play games on their TV. As of writing, the app is currently only available on iOS devices.