NetEase and industry veteran Greg Street set up Fantastic Pixel Castle studio

NetEase and industry veteran Greg Street have formed a new studio, Fantastic Pixel Castle, and have announced the start of development on its first game.

Fantastic Pixel Castle will operate as a fully remote studio and is preparing to begin the hiring process for developing an MMO codenamed Ghost, which is based on a new fantasy IP.

"With Fantastic Pixel Castle and Ghost, we want to demonstrate our commitment to open communication and development in front of players," said studio head Street.

"We are a fully remote studio, allowing us to hire the best game developers, and we plan to stay small, so that we can iterate on our design quickly."

He added: "We also want to show the game early and often to the community and make sure we are on the right track to incorporate constant feedback. This is possible because NetEase Games is a strategic partner that understands our vision, and gives us the creative autonomy, resources, and support to be successful."

Street previously worked as a lead systems designer at Blizzard Entertainment on World of Warcraft, and as an executive producer on League of Legends MMO at Riot Games.

Simon Zhu, president of global investments and partnerships at NetEase, commented: "Fantastic Pixel Castle is bringing some of the best MMO talent available to NetEase Games to develop this original fantasy IP, and they will have our full support to make this vision a reality."