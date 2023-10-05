If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nearly 6,800 current and former Sony employees' information exposed in a security breach

The entertainment firm is offering credit monitoring and identity restoration services to the affected

News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Sony has contacted nearly 6,800 current and former employees, advising them that their personal information was compromised in a cyber breach.

As reported by BleepingComputer, the hack recorded by the Office of the Maine Attorney General was conducted by ransomware group Clop and took place from May 28 until May 30.

The breach accessed the personal information from a vulnerability in Sony's file transfer platform, MOVEit. Sony confirmed that the exploit was fixed.

Those affected by the hack are being offered credit monitoring and identity restoration services.

The news comes a week after Sony announced it was investigating the claim that another ransomware had breached its systems.

