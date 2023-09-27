Sony investigates alleged ransomware attack

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Sony has announced that it is investigating that a ransomware group claims to have breached its systems.

As reported by Cyber Security Connect, the hacker group Ransomed.vc has taken credit for the alleged attack. The cohort claims the entertainment firm will not pay for the data; it is now for sale with no listed price tag.

The data leak includes 6,000 files ranging from Java resources to HTML files.

Back in 2011, Sony's PlayStation Network was breached. This resulted in 77 million accounts being compromised.

It eventually restored the service over months, with some regions, such as Japan, having some functionality offline for as long as 76 days.

Sony received class action lawsuits from affected users and eventually settled for $15 million.