If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sony investigates alleged ransomware attack

Ransomed.vc claims to have breached the entertainment firm's systems and says the data is for sell

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Sony has announced that it is investigating that a ransomware group claims to have breached its systems.

As reported by Cyber Security Connect, the hacker group Ransomed.vc has taken credit for the alleged attack. The cohort claims the entertainment firm will not pay for the data; it is now for sale with no listed price tag.

The data leak includes 6,000 files ranging from Java resources to HTML files.

Back in 2011, Sony's PlayStation Network was breached. This resulted in 77 million accounts being compromised.

It eventually restored the service over months, with some regions, such as Japan, having some functionality offline for as long as 76 days.

Sony received class action lawsuits from affected users and eventually settled for $15 million.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.