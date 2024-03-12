If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Naughty Dog, Id Software, and Activision alum form Empty Vessel

Led by Emanuel Palalic and Garrett Young, the new AAA studio is developing a sci-fi shooter

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Former Naughty Dog, Id Software, and Activision developers have established Empty Vessel.

Based in Texas, Empty Vessel will be overseen by CEO and game director Emanuel Palalic. Alongside him, COO and general manager Garrett Young will lead the studio.

Both previously worked at Id Software and have game credits including Doom and Quake Champions.

"Our industry is at a crossroads between business and talent. At Empty Vessel, we take a developer-first approach to our direction and execution," said Young.

"We understand every innovation in this industry has been led by a developer taking a risk - every new IP, every billion-dollar franchise. Gaming's next massive hit can come from anywhere."

Empty Vessel's development team brings experience that includes working on series such as Call of Duty, The Last of US, and Uncharted.

The independent AAA game studio has raised an initial seed funding round led by Sisu Game Ventures, with participation from Raptor Group, Bill Munk, and Dan Bunting.

It is currently developing an unannounced shooter inspired by dystopian sci-fi media.

Related topics
Business Development Empty Vessel
Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.