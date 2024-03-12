Naughty Dog, Id Software, and Activision alum form Empty Vessel

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Former Naughty Dog, Id Software, and Activision developers have established Empty Vessel.

Based in Texas, Empty Vessel will be overseen by CEO and game director Emanuel Palalic. Alongside him, COO and general manager Garrett Young will lead the studio.

Both previously worked at Id Software and have game credits including Doom and Quake Champions.

"Our industry is at a crossroads between business and talent. At Empty Vessel, we take a developer-first approach to our direction and execution," said Young.

"We understand every innovation in this industry has been led by a developer taking a risk - every new IP, every billion-dollar franchise. Gaming's next massive hit can come from anywhere."

Empty Vessel's development team brings experience that includes working on series such as Call of Duty, The Last of US, and Uncharted.

The independent AAA game studio has raised an initial seed funding round led by Sisu Game Ventures, with participation from Raptor Group, Bill Munk, and Dan Bunting.

It is currently developing an unannounced shooter inspired by dystopian sci-fi media.