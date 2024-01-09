MSI unveils new handheld PC device, the Claw

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

During the CES 2024 show, MSI revealed the Claw, its new PC handheld device.

As reported by The Verge, the PC manufacturer intends to release three units ranging from $699 to $799. A base model will ship with 512GB of memory storage.

Intel's new Meteor Lake Core Ultra processor will power the handheld console.

The firm said it would also feature a seven-inch LCD display screen and a 53Wh battery, offering two hours of playtime for AAA titles.

The Claw will run Windows 11, and it will be able to play Android titles via its App Player.

MSI did not provide an exact release date for its new PC gaming hardware. It joins Asus' ROG Ally and Lenovo's Legion GO as a competitor to Valve's Steam Deck.