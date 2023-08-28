Lenovo Legion Go will reportedly set consumers back €799

A leaked press release says that the Lenovo Legion Go will cost $799/€799.

Per Windows Report, the handheld will be revealed on September 1 and will go on sale in October.

The competitor to Valve's Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally will run on Windows 11 and feature an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor.

Legion Go's specs also include an 8.8-inch QHD display screen, a touchpad, 16GB memory, and a super rapid charge battery. People who purchase the console will also receive three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Additionally, Windows Report had details regarding other Lenovo gaming accessories.

The Lenovo Legion AR Glasses, €499/$499, will reportedly work with any USB-C device. Its new gaming in-ear headphones, priced at €49.99, are also poised to be released this October.