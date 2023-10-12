Modified Microsoft/ABK deal will reportedly avoid further EU probe

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

The European Commission is unlikely to demand further investigation into Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard following modifications the Xbox firm made to appease UK regulators.

That's according to Bloomberg, which reported that the EC has concluded these changes do no warrant putting the deal through another approvals process, according to people familiar with the deal.

The EU approved the $68.7 billion deal earlier this year, but it was blocked by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority.

Microsoft has since addressed the CMA's concerns, primarily around dominance in cloud gaming, by selling the streaming rights for Activision Blizzard's games to Ubisoft, an independent third party.

The CMA provisionally approved the modified deal on this basis, although it is currently gauging industry feedback and working with Microsoft to address "residual concerns."

The EC also reached out for feedback on the altered acquisition but Bloomberg's sources suggest there has not been significant enough pushback to warrant further investigation into the deal.

An EC spokesperson declined to comment to Bloomberg, although reiterated an earlier statement that the Commission is "closely following the developments in the UK and assessing their potential impact."

Microsoft also declined to comment.

With provisional approval secured in the UK, Microsoft is just waiting on a final decision before it can complete the transaction – something it was reportedly planning to do by tomorrow.

If the deal is not completed by October 18, Microsoft must pay a fee of $4.5 billion to Activision Blizzard and renegotiate terms.