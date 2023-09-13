EU watchdog seeking feedback on modified Microsoft-Activision deal

EU antitrust regulators are reportedly asking companies if they are affected by Microsoft's changes to its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which was modified to win approval in the UK.

According to Reuters, the watchdog reportedly emailed companies for feedback regarding the changes made to the $69 billion deal.

Sources told the outlet that an EU investigation into the UK deal is "not likely." Instead, the EU is seeking feedback on whether the agreement impacts competition.

The European Commission approved Microsoft's acquisition earlier this year after Microsoft agreed to license games like Call of Duty to rival platforms.

Last month, Microsoft submitted a new deal to the UK's Competition and Markets Authority, which involved divesting cloud gaming rights to Ubisoft as an independent third party.

The latest deal is currently under phase one investigation, with the CMA to give a decision by October 18.

The European Commission declined to comment about the situation to Reuters, but reiterated that it was following the UK acquisition closely to assess potential impacts on its own case.

You can follow the regulatory hurdles Microsoft and Activision face in our extensive primer.