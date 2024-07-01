Minimum Studios becomes Capcom subsidiary

Capcom has made Minimum Studios a subsidiary through a share acquisition.

The Taiwan-based animation production company previously worked on Capcom titles including Resident Evil Village, the Resident Evil 4 remake, and Dragon's Dogma 2.

Minimum Studios was founded in 2018, and specialises in keyframe animation and motion capture.

"Capcom has decided to make the studio its subsidiary company to substantially bolster its development and technological capabilities," the publisher said. "Going forward, Capcom will continue to explore the acquisition of necessary technological capabilities in order to enhance its game development organisation."

Last year, Capcom acquired support studio Swordcanes which worked on Street Fighter 6. It has also contributed to games including Final Fantasy 16, Hi-Fi Rush, and the Monster Hunter series.